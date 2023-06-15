The mayor may be full of something (not just himself; that’s a given) when it comes to his reaction to Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell’s pending resignation, but he’s right on one thing: She worked hard to make the city safer, and thanks in large part to the efforts of the department she leads for a little while longer, much of the recent spike in crime is being reversed.
Not all of it, not in all places, but the trend at least appears to be going in the right direction now.
For that we all owe Sewell thanks. And we can’t blame her for deciding to quit a position of such incredible responsibility after only 18 months given the handcuffs that were placed on her. Despite the mayor’s pseudo-denials and berating of the press, everyone knew from the start that Sewell would be stymied in her job. The giveaway was Adams’ establishment of a deputy mayor for public safety position, a job he gave to his confidant Phil Banks. Banks is the brother of David Banks, the schools chancellor. That’s a pretty tight crew. Sewell had to report to Banks, rather than to the mayor directly. Meanwhile, according to all the good reporting out there that Adams tries to dismiss, she couldn’t even do routine administrative things like promote officers to detective without getting Adams’ OK. And rivals reportedly made other moves behind her back, like getting the physical requirements to become a cop eased and having the rapper Cardi B appear at a Queens event meant to empower girls. Apparently Sewell wants her cops in shape and didn’t want to empower girls to get into fights at strip clubs and end up with a criminal record like Cardi B.
So now Sewell, who’s had her fill of the palace intrigue, politicking, mean guys’ cliques and other nonsense among the white-shirt segment of the NYPD, is out. We wish her the best. And, it’s worth noting, so do the rank and file on the force, as well as many of the white shirts, who gave her a long standing ovation at Police Headquarters the day after she announced her resignation. Sewell is not just the first woman to head the department, and only the third black person to do so, she’s a cop’s cop and a good commissioner.
Whoever replaces her will have to be someone the mayor trusts and empowers, and the police and public respect. It will not be easy to find such a person.
