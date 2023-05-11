It is not too late, even with the recent green light from the federal government, to stop congestion pricing. And Queens politicians need to exert pressure by all means to stop this plan before it gets implemented. The city simply cannot afford it.
For starters, there is no doubt that with charges ranging from $9 to $23 per car — trucks and larger vehicles will pay more — that fewer people will travel to Manhattan for work or pleasure. With inflation running well above the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target, we expect the increased cost of deliveries of goods and services will be passed on to customers, creating more inflation.
All this to help fund the MTA.
Consider the ripple effects: Crain’s on Monday reported a record-high of 94 million square feet of office space available in Manhattan in April. Firms leased just 1.5 million square feet last month, far below the monthly average in all three pandemic years. Companies in Manhattan keep reducing their office space and reluctant employees will be less likely to want to go to work with the increased costs. For those with hybrid work schedules, getting a monthly train pass is no longer cost effective. Many are taking their cars to work and will now be even more reluctant to go to Manhattan. This will cause more pain for the mom-and-pop shops if people are not going out to lunch.
We have seen three mid-sized banks in the U.S. go out of business this past month due to rising interest rates. If commercial buildings are unable to pay their mortgages and hand the keys back to the banks, dozens more banks in our area could also become insolvent.
The MTA will always have funding problems as long as fares are artificially low and unions are able to dictate contract and work rules. And remember, government initiatives promising massive amounts of revenue often fall short of projections (see: marijuana, legalized).
The government needs to find other ways to raise revenue. New Yorkers are already taxed to death and tens of thousands each year are responding to this by moving to lower tax states. Let’s not give them another reason to leave.
