It’s wonderful to see that so many cultural venues have reopened to in-person events, and we hope this new Covid surge peters out soon enough and doesn’t thwart the city’s revival.
There are countless shows, activities and exhibits worth going to, ranging from the “Vive el Tango” performance at Thalia Spanish Theatre in Sunnyside to the “Early Days & Latter Days” art show by Danny Simmons at the Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning. One family event in particular that we’d recommend is the Omnium Circus “I’mPossible” show, a unique spectacle with two performances set for Saturday, one in the afternoon and one at night, at Queens Theatre.
“I’mPossible” isn’t just a modern circus with no animals, it’s one that features performers with disabilities — not in an exploitative manner but an inclusive one. One acrobat dancer is deaf. Another uses a wheelchair. An aerialist was born with no legs. Yet they, and everyone else involved, perform with the joy of people bringing happiness to families and children. They’re also accommodating to anyone with special needs in the audience, providing sign language interpretation and audio descriptions for the hearing-impaired, seating for those with disabilities and more.
If you’re looking for a positive family event and want to have a good time while supporting people with all abilities and helping create a more empathetic and inclusive world, seeing “I’mPossible” is one way to do it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.