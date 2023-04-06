Another year, another slew of awards for the Queens Chronicle in the New York Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, which saw us go up against 153 other publications from all over the state. We won eight honors, one for first place, four for second and three for third, and were tops in Queens. Details are in a story you can find in this week’s editions and at qchron.com.
We won not just first place for Coverage of Local Government, possibly our prime responsibility, but also were honored in areas such as Overall Design Excellence. We enjoyed the judges’ comments as always, including a somewhat snarky one about our front pages giving off “tabloid vibes.” Well, since a great community paper is what would happen if The New York Times and New York Post had a baby, so be it. Great hyperlocal coverage, stories of depth, a clean design and front pages that yes, are meant to grab your attention — we offer all this and more. For free, no less!
Enjoy the read, and be sure to tell us anytime you don’t.
