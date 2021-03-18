Is this town big enough for both of us civic associations? That’s the question some may be asking in College Point these days, but we’re sure the answer is an emphatic yes — despite the comments some people have made against a newly formed group of concerned citizens there.
Last week we reported on the new organization, A Better College Point Civic Association, founded by people who thought the existing College Point Civic/Taxpayers Association had atrophied since the death of its longtime leader, Joe Femenia, in 2019. Performing our due diligence, we gave space to both groups to say their piece in the article.
Then it went online and the anonymous comments started getting posted. Some people touted the old civic, including by posting its website over and over again. Others accused it of taking credit for good works done by other groups. One person claimed she was being targeted for her race, though you can’t tell who she is on the web. Another claimed this paper was biased in favor of the old CPCTA, when the whole point of the article was to announce and profile the new ABCPCA. Some comments had to be denied.
We’ve seen this kind of thing before. It happened years ago in Howard Beach, when a new group started doing good works in the neighborhood. More recently, the old Our Neighbors Civic Association of Ozone Park and the newer Ozone Park Residents Block Association have sometimes been at odds, focusing on different aspects of the community.
In College Point, we hope people in both groups can focus on their volunteer efforts to improve the community and leave their disputes behind. There’s certainly enough room for both of them, and enough work to do.
(3) comments
A Better College Point Civic Association is a drama-free zone and we welcome everyone! We are not looking to fight with anyone or take credit for anything we have not done. Our goal is to make our community a better place for everyone. If you are tired of what is going on in College Point, come join us. Our generous sponsors have made it possible to offer free membership for a year, for College Point residents. We know times are hard right now and we want everyone to have the opportunity to get involved. Come out and help us make a difference. We may not win every fight, but we never stop trying and we are always out there.
If you would like to join ABCP Civic Association please visit abettercollegepoint.com or contact us at (929) 244-9644 or abcpcivic@gmail.com.
Joe Femenia the founder left a great legacy for The College Point Civic & Taxpayers Association which they have all done this community proud.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.