Cheers for Cuomo on Cabrini

When British officials asked the public to select a name for a new research vessel and the winner was Boaty McBoatface, they found themselves in a dilly of a pickle. They went with the RRS Sir David Attenborough instead but, not wanting to ignore the public altogether, they gave the name to one of the ship’s unmanned subs.

When New York City asked the public to name great historical women for whom statues should be erected, and the top choice was Catholic Saint Mother Cabrini, first lady Chirlane McCray and Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen had no such respect for the public — or the saint. They simply nixed the choice. Not the right worldview, apparently. Or ethnicity. So, no statue for the city, just a bunch of angry Catholics and Italians.

Enter Gov. Mario Cuomo. Seeing a chance to do the right thing and embarrass Mayor de Blasio at the same time, he declared that a statue of Mother Cabrini would be built somewhere on state-controlled land. Last week, the South Cove of Battery Park in Manhattan was announced as the site.

We salute Cuomo for standing up for the people’s choice and pledging to erect a statue to a true saint who dedicated her life to bettering the lives of immigrants to our fair city.