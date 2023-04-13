Are you looking to make that perfect appetizer for a light spring meal but can’t decide what? Are you planning to try out birdwatching but don’t like going into the woods alone and want to go out with some seasoned birders first? Are you seeking to update your look but realize you’re no fashionista and want some tips without having to buy Vogue?
How lucky for you that you’ve got this week’s Queens Chronicle in hand! (Or that you’re on qchron.com.) Because we’ve got you covered. This week’s paper features our annual Spring Guide, with its 10 stories full of timely tips and information.
Take the piece on recipes. The editor who wrote it also made them. And we can tell you that what she brought to the office was delish. Go on and try ’em!
Yes, there’s a piece on birding, with lots of information from the Queens County Bird Club. The members know their stuff; the club’s been lifting up its binoculars for nearly a century. Think you can spot 175 different kinds of birds in just a couple years, too?
If you’d prefer to take those binoculars, or maybe a more powerful optical instrument, and look right through our own sky to see the light of stars and planets, we’ve got a piece on astronomy as well.
On the fashion front, we’re told it’s bold, bold, bold! Apparently the muted, casual looks that came to the fore during the pandemic are taking a back seat.
But maybe you kick it old-school and would rather go to a thrift store and avoid contributing to consumer culture, too. We’ve got a story that touches on that as just one way to be more respectful of the environment.
The spring season is also back for several of Queens’ community theater troupes. We tell you just when and where you can see everything from “The Sound of Music” to “Prescription: Murder.”
Spring also brings allergies, alas, and we offer two somewhat different approaches to avoiding and combating them — which is best for you? Or is a blend?
Our piece on art galleries and museums tells you what’s on display at many, while the one on parks lets you know what’s new or planned in our open spaces.
And then there’s a story sure to drive both Mets and Yankees fans on a day trip to New Jersey. What more could you want to top off a Spring Guide?
