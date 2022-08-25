Summer’s almost gone, which means not just that kids are going back to class and we’re all going into autumn, but that you’re doing it armed with the Queens Chronicle’s annual Back to School and Fall Guide special edition.
We hope you’ll find the supplement to be a handy device to help navigate the change of seasons. First off, it has the city’s public school calendar, in a nice, easy-to-cut-out form perfect for the refrigerator door. Every key date you need to know is there. And while you can call them all up on your phone or computer, it’s often easier to just glance at an old-fashioned piece of paper displayed in what’s often the most social room in a modern household — especially around mealtimes. So go ahead, if you like it, put a magnet on it.
Much of Queens has overcrowded schools, and efforts to relieve them are always a top concern for families. We have you covered, reporting that up to 3,110 new seats are set for this year. A new pre-kindergarten, extensions on elementary schools, a new middle school and a new high school building are all set to open — along with a long-desired annex for Francis Lewis High School that will provide 555 new seats.
We also get into what’s being taught, specifically a welcome return to phonics for kids in kindergarten through second grade. Phonics is the teaching method that has students sound out words and learn to string syllables together. “Dog” leads to “dog-mat-ic” because youngsters can see the individual syllables. This replaces a tragic turn the city had taken into so-called “whole language” or “balanced literacy” teaching, a discredited method that stunts children’s learning.
We do not focus solely on the city’s traditional district schools in the section. More and more families are choosing other options, so we take a look at how both Catholic schools and charter schools are doing. The answer is well. Parochial school enrollment is up, and if charter schools weren’t blocked by an outdated, ill-considered cap imposed by Albany, more of them would be opening up as we speak to accommodate the many families trying to get their kids in.
We also realize education doesn’t stop at the schoolhouse door, devoting a page to Queens Library back-to-school programming. We even have a piece on kids’ fashion, for those who haven’t completed the season’s shopping just yet.
After the school section of the supplement comes the Fall Guide. Want to know who’s performing at venues such as Queens Theatre and Colden Auditorium this season? This is where you find out. Though the events vary greatly, the emphasis is on family fare. Another piece highlights a new campaign by the city’s official marketing team, NYC & Co., that reminds you of great spots across Queens to visit — everything from museums to eateries to Rockaway Beach and the tennis courts where the US Open starts Monday.
The section gets wheel with a story on roller skating, which is either making a comeback or never went away, and is available at a few spots in Queens and more nearby. Gliding on those four wheels to your favorite music is simply one of the most joyful things you can do, many folks agree.
Outdoor events are great in the fall, and we devoted a story just to what’s coming up at the Queens Farm, where the annual county fair is around the corner — and so are mysteries and surprises when the Amazing Maize Maze opens. For nights at home, we run down a lot of what’s new on traditional TV, cable and the streaming services. And if you’re looking for a day trip out of town, our focus this time around is on southwestern Connecticut, particularly a children’s museum, an aquarium and an all-American, independent fast-food joint we couldn’t help but recommend.
After all, the Queens Chronicle’s Back to School and Fall Guide special edition is not just informative — it’s fun, too!
