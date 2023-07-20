We’ve got to hand it to Community Board 9 for coming up with a great way to promote businesses in the area: going out to one and telling everyone about it.
There was a bit more to it than that when members of the board, which covers Woodhaven, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill and Kew Gardens, went to Neir’s Tavern, perhaps the most storied little bar-restaurant in the borough, on a Friday night earlier this month. Staffers representing three elected officials — City Councilwoman Joann Ariola, state Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar and U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez — attended the event, and Neir’s owner Loycent Gordon received certificates and a proclamation recognizing his contributions to the community. State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., being the everyman he is under those sharp suits, showed up personally.
Gordon deserves the accolades. Aside from operating Neir’s, he’s a city firefighter. Not too shabby. And Neir’s is, as it proudly declares on its website, “The Most Famous Bar You’ve Never Heard Of.” It’s possible you know that scenes in a little movie called “GoodFellas” were filmed there (may your visit bring less drama!). Operating under a few different names, Neir’s has been in business most of the time since 1829. The joint’s 194 years old.
About 40 people, CB 9 members and family, were in the party that showed up because, as board Chairwoman Sherry Algredo put it, “We truly want to support our local businesses. We want to show them our support, both in person and financially.” Bingo! CB 9 actually did what everyone says. We were glad to do our part too, by running an article on the event. And Algredo said it was not a one-off; the board will continue its efforts to support area businesses.
How great would it be if this habit spread to other boards? We’re not just talking about members who are friendly with each other going out for a couple drinks — that’s hardly news! — but concerted efforts like the one CB 9 put together for Neir’s. Small businesses need all the support they can get, as high costs, tight regulations and tech-driven change take their toll. The city’s unemployment rate remains stubbornly around 5 percent, notably higher than that of the state or nation as a whole. A few dinner parties out won’t fix that but they can help. Call us up ahead of time and we’ll be glad to cover them, giving publicity to both the businesses and the boards.
We can think of some great bars and restaurants to hit in all our community districts — keep the jokes about news editors to yourselves — but you don’t need our help on that. And it doesn’t have to be just meals: Members could flood a shopping strip or mall like some polite flash mob and pick up some new threads. Or even go to the movies. There’s certainly no end to the ways you can spend money in the world. Here’s one more way to do it with purpose.
