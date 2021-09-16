We all learned from “Poltergeist” that you don’t build housing on a former burial ground. So the owner of the Brinckerhoff Cemetery should be thrilled that the city is still looking to buy the unkempt, unusable Fresh Meadows property.
Word came down from the Borough President’s Office last week that a deal had been struck for the parcel, which is already landmarked. We hope that’s so, but we’ll believe it when we see it. Three years ago we reported that a contract actually had been signed, but something kept it from going through.
The site is of no use to anyone as is, but the Friends of Brinckerhoff Colonial Cemetery hope it can become a memorial garden open to the public. It’s the right thing to do for the 77 people believed buried there (deep, with even their headstones underground), and shouldn’t cause any trouble of a terrifying sort for their living, breathing neighbors.
(0) comments
