If there’s one community that could lay claim to the title “capital of Queens,” it’s Jamaica (sorry, Flushing; you’re a respectably close second). Its history as a center for commerce goes back to Dutch Colonial times at least; Jamaica Avenue follows an ancient trail used by Native Americans before any Europeans showed up; it was the first county seat of Queens; it had the first post office in either Queens or Brooklyn; it got train tracks in 1834. Those of a certain age today remember it as a retail mecca unmatched in Queens, with every major department store.
Like many parts of many cities, it suffered some urban blight in the second half of the last century, but has come a long way since. Today, officials such as our borough president cannot say enough about its revitalization.
Key to Jamaica’s success, obviously, is the health of its business districts, especially along the vital Jamaica Avenue corridor. And yet, with all the challenges businesses face — a pandemic that won’t quite end, a schizophrenic economy, the traditional overbearing city rules and regulations, the success of Amazon and more — the city Department of Transportation unwisely insists on screwing up the heart of the Jamaica Avenue corridor. It has created a busway from Sutphin Boulevard to 168th Street.
While elected officials and the private sector are trying to make Jamaica into a destination, the DOT is trying to turn it into flyover country, for bus riders only.
The result is predictable: Businesses are suffering tremendously. No longer can people pull up to the curb and quickly run into a store. Spaces designated for truck loading and unloading are being occupied by cops working at the Forensics Lab. One business owner after another has told the Queens Chronicle that they’re losing out.
“We’re so scared,” said Jenny Ren, owner of Mayluck Chinese Food. “We don’t know what we should do.”
Led by Borough President Donovan Richards, a slew of Queens officials knows the first step to take: Immediately halt the DOT’s ongoing study of the busway’s impact and gauge the results. Maybe the evident damage will show the agency that what works in Manhattan may not work in Queens. After all, it just scaled back the hours of operation for another business-damaging busway, in Flushing.
Improving bus speeds has value, but not at the cost of killing business. Not in Queens’ storied capital, its center of commerce for centuries. The busway must be amended.
