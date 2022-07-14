The havoc caused by dirt bike and ATV riders who clog up roadways and intimidate or even attack innocent drivers is getting worse, and must be addressed more forcefully.
For the past three Sundays, a band of riders that South Queens City Councilwoman Joann Ariola estimates at 300 to 500 has come to the Rockaways from Brooklyn via the Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge, ridden along the peninsula to the Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge and then gone north through Broad Channel and into Howard Beach, Woodhaven and beyond via the Cross Bay-Woodhaven Boulevard corridor.
They don’t exactly practice defensive driving. Weaving, popping wheelies, rapidly speeding up and slowing down, going through red lights, going on the wrong side of the road, literally driving in circles — they do it all. Ironically, they use some of the same tactics police use to slow traffic and keep their group unified. But they have no legitimate purpose; in fact, most of their vehicles aren’t even street legal.
The police have to make this a bigger priority. City Hall has to reassure them it has their back so they won’t be intimidated themselves. This is classic broken windows theory; letting disorder grow will only lead to more and worse criminality. We understand if cops are concerned about a brawl breaking out if they start ticketing or arresting riders but something must be done. More confiscations and public destruction of their illegal rides, will help. The city has to use all the tools at its command. If this continues it will only get worse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.