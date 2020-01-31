Blue Book is back

Rediscover Queens!

Are you one of those clichéd New Yorkers, you know, the kind who never actually got around to visiting the Statue of Liberty or Rockefeller Center? And here in your home borough you haven’t been to the Queens Museum, or Queens Theatre or Queens Zoo in, well, forever?

Then we’ve got the perfect inspiration to quit those stay-at-home blues — the Queens Blue Book! It’s the definitive guide to all things Queens, and it’s the reason your copy of the Chronicle weighs a ton this week.

That’s because it’s an almanac filled with all you need to know about the borough — not just places to go and sights to see but also useful information for the nitty-gritty of daily life, like contact information for your police precinct, community board and elected officials from the city, state and federal levels.

It’s all right there, in one handy volume we’ve taken on the responsibility of publishing since its originator has gone out of business. Keep it handy all year and relearn all you may have forgotten about our borough.