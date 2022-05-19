Unnecessary fines are the bane of small businesses and something every mayor promises to address. As candidates they run on a platform of reforming the convoluted system under which summonses are issued, but once in office, they see the revenue they get from bleeding merchants dry and forget about their lofty promises.
Mayor Adams, however, just may be living up to his pledge. Correctly calling the problem “taxation through citation,” he announced this week action — not a plan, not a task force, not a study but actual action — to cut fines for dozens of infractions and eliminate many others altogether.
One violation that will go bye-bye is “failure to maintain required bins for disposal of compostable straws in restaurants.” Another is the one for “picture tubes (older TVs with cathode ray tubes) sold or offered for sale without proper label.” If you ever needed proof city regulations were out of control, here it is. Now, thanks to Adams, we’re seeing some reform. The city is also extending grace periods for businesses to fix many of the problems that actually are serious enough to warrant oversight.
New York City’s unemployment rate is above 7 percent, among the worst in the nation. Inflation is out of control. Savings are disappearing in a volatile stock market. The least the city could do is stop using small businesses as a piggy bank, and we applaud Adams’ initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.