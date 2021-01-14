It’s taken way too long for the city’s vaccination efforts to get off the ground — it still had only administered 268,000 shots out of nearly 794,000 in its possession as of Wednesday morning — but we’re finally accelerating toward the rate we need to save lives and defeat the coronavirus.
One great leap forward was made this week when Mayor de Blasio announced that Citi Field will become a “megasite” for inoculations, with the ability to administer 5,000 to 7,000 a day. Credit for that goes to Steve Cohen, the new owner of the Mets, who appears to have brought a real sense of community responsibility to the team, along with a lot of money and a drive to win.
The site joins another at Hillcrest High School in Jamaica and one planned for Corona that will help get us where we need to be. Gov. Cuomo has learned not to overregulate who gets vaccinated, and we expect the U.S. government to improve distribution of doses under President Biden. Mask up, don’t be stupid and you’ll get yours. Home run!
