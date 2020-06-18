Are you a social justice warrior looking to bring radical change to a system you believe has imposed injustice on too many for too long? Or are you a more reserved type who believes that more incremental improvements are a less disruptive way to advance society, and that there’s enough going on already as it is? Either way, you better get out and vote June 23. Or make that by June 23, since early voting is now an option.
Wait a minute, aren’t the elections in November? Yes, that’s when the nation will decide between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. These are the primaries, mostly for Congress and the state Legislature, but also for borough president. And this being Queens, many races will essentially be decided now because Democrats are so dominant and Republicans so weak. In fact, the primaries are really only for Democrats. Republicans have no one to vote for until November.
You can read stories on several of the races in some editions of this week’s Chronicle, but many were published over the last few weeks, and you can find them at qchron.com. There are an unusually high number of primaries this year, and you don’t want to miss out. Whomever you support, be sure to vote, because you know the other side will. Have your voice heard!
