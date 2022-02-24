After a man was hit by not one SUV but two Feb. 12 in a horrifying Glendale accident caught on video, officials promised safety improvements to the notorious intersection in question, where Cypress Street meets Cooper Avenue. No doubt better lighting there would help.
But there’s not much those could do about the crash nine days later between an SUV and a moped with two teenagers on it down the road at Cooper and 88th Street.
One of the parties ran the light; we don’t know which. Nor could safety improvements do anything about the senseless Feb. 17 death of 18-year-old Sara Perez on Northern Boulevard on the East Elmhurst-Corona border. The 16-year-old who hit her simply decided to roar onto the sidewalk as she walked by.
No one has been arrested in these crashes. Should anyone have been? We don’t know. But we do know that as traffic deaths in the city jump, from 220 in 2019 to 243 in 2020, to at least 266 in 2021, we need more police enforcement of existing laws. We all see reckless drivers every day and we don’t see enough of them stopped and ticketed. As the city battles rising crime, it must battle rising traffic deaths too. Apply the broken windows theory to driving violations now.
