When former Mayor Ed Koch asked people, “How’m I doin’?” as he loved to do, the answer probably never came back “Perfect in every way, your honor!” In fact, Koch also famously said, “If you agree with me on nine out of 12 issues, vote for me. If you agree with me on 12 out of 12 issues, see a psychiatrist.” The old mayor, as New York as New York comes, was not perfect. Neither are we. Neither are you.
And yet, in this warped era when a statue of Thomas Jefferson gets removed from City Hall because he’s supposedly not good enough by today’s standards, it’s no surprise that some radicals want to punish Koch and rewrite history too. Thus we have the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club and some of our own elected officials who kowtow to the group calling for taking hizzoner’s name off the Ed Koch-Queensboro Bridge.
They assert that Koch “caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people with AIDS, and was blatantly racist.” It’s hard to see how Koch caused the deaths of anyone with AIDS, much less hundreds of thousands of people. What exactly was he supposed to do as mayor to save all the people getting a brand-new disease for which there was no cure? He could have been more compassionate, he could have directed more resources toward the crisis — he could not have solved it. That’s rewriting history, poorly.
The same goes for the assertion that he was blatantly racist, at least according to one prominent black New Yorker who knew him well. Talk radio host Dominic Carter, who covered Koch for years and then teamed up with him on a show and got to know him well, insisted this week that he was no racist. Repeatedly. Indignantly — as is his style. (Note that Carter isn’t perfect either; he spent two weeks in jail for allegedly beating his wife, though his conviction was overturned on appeal).
We’re especially disappointed to see moderate lawmakers representing Queens join in the Owles Club call, specifically Reps. Grace Meng and Carolyn Maloney. We expect this from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but not those two.
We didn’t support putting Koch’s name on the Queensboro — the Manhattan Bridge would have been a better choice — but it should stay. This cancel culture nonsense has to stop. Koch didn’t respond well enough to the AIDS crisis? Who did? We’re talking about a different era — The New York Times didn’t even allow the word “gay” in its sexual orientation sense to appear in its news pages when Koch was mayor. Things change, and judging everyone from the past by today’s standards is ridiculous. That’s true for the towering figure that was Thomas Jefferson. And it’s also true for Koch. How’d he do? Overall, pretty well.
