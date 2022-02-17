Remember their names: Yao Pan Ma, 61. Michelle Alyssa Go, 40. Christina Yuna Lee, 35. They’re all people of Asian descent who recently were brutally killed in this city, the first by being kicked in the head repeatedly (he clung to life for eight months but died on New Year’s Eve), the second by being shoved in front of a subway train and the third by being stabbed more than 40 times in her own home.
Include also Bew Jirajariyawetch, 23, a Long Island City resident, model and designer originally from Thailand, who survived a vicious assault on a subway platform, one that was captured on video and posted online for all to see. Witness what was done to her if you can. And then think of how all the defendants in these cases have been arrested again and again and again, yet were free to commit what we can only hope will be their last crimes. And the same is true of many other criminals killing, robbing and maiming people of all ethnicities as our surge in crime continues. While crimes against Asians in particular are skyrocketing, they’re up virtually across the board.
Mayor Adams tried to get Albany to help by reversing the insane bail “reform” law that helped usher in this era, as well as to make other pro-safety reforms. He was rebuffed. We can only hope that the policies he can enact on his own, like more effective policing, can turn the tide. It’s the least our leaders can do for the victims, and us all.
