This page was way ahead of the curve in our March 12, 2015 editorial “New York’s Asian awakening,” which spoke of the rising political activism among the Chinese- and Korean-American communities here in particular. Driven by education concerns above all (they oppose all dumbing down and dilution of standards), along with quality-of-life issues, both new immigrants and longtime residents alike were banding together to make their voices heard like never before.
That process continues, and this merry month of May, which is also Asian-American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, is the perfect time to take note.
There is fear and anger in the streets over the spike in crimes against people of Asian descent, including young women shoved in front of trains or stabbed to death in their homes — and, most recently, the murder of hardworking family man Zhiwen Yan, gunned down in Forest Hills. So a big portion of last week’s Community Board 6 meeting was taken up by residents pressing the 106th Precinct’s commanding officer on why there has not been an arrest, and while the police are right to keep their cards close to the vest, the residents, many of them Asian, are right to be concerned.
More broadly, there’s a new group called the Asian Wave Alliance, whose leaders jointly authored an April 28 letter to the editor about crime and a new bill that would seal most criminal records, preventing people such as landlords and business managers from knowing who they are dealing with. Two of the three are from Queens: Yiatin Chu of Whitestone and Phil Wong of Elmhurst. And all three have been and remain active on education, fighting for better schools every day.
Last week the Chronicle co-hosted an AAPI Heritage Month gala that benefited the China America Friendship Association USA. We expected a good turnout, and were thrilled when more than 200 people showed up. That’s just one event, one small anecdote. This is a community that’s active, that’s working the system — taking on leadership roles and demanding elected officials do what’s right. They’d be wise to pay attention.
