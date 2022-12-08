The number of anti-Semitic hate crimes reported in the city more than doubled last month. Did you notice? Or were you too wrapped up in the anti-Semitism displayed by a basketball star, by a former hip-hop celebrity and by the United Nations General Assembly to realize that actual violence against Jews is spiking again?
New York is home to more Jewish people than anyplace in the world outside of Israel. And they are the targets of more bias incidents than any other group in the city. Out of 469 hate crimes police confirmed during the first nine months of the year, 195 targeted Jews. That’s 42 percent, in a city where they make up 18 percent of the population. For comparison’s sake, the next-highest number of crimes committed against any group was the 73 that targeted Asians. That’s about 15 percent of hate crimes, against a population estimated at about 14.3 percent of the city.
And things got worse for Jewish people in November, according to media reports that say 45 hate crimes were committed against them that month alone, compared to 20 the previous November. We hope that’s at least the number reported as opposed to the number confirmed, because otherwise that is one amazing single-month spike.
These statistics come against the backdrop of a formerly notable figure in the hip-hop world either giving in to evil or losing his mind, or both, in recent weeks, first spewing some bizarre anti-Semitic threats and then veering into outright praise for Hitler. This person should seek help and the media should stop giving him a soapbox.
They also come against the eight-game suspension of a Brooklyn Nets star over his promotion of an anti-Semitic video for sale on Amazon. He at least apologized, though it took a while. And he lost a deal with Nike, so he’ll take a financial hit. Amazon, however, will not, and still offers the video, to the shame of Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos.
The attacks also come against the UN General Assembly voting 90-30, with 47 abstentions, last week to commemorate the “Nakba,” or catastrophe, which is how anti-Israel Palestinians describe the creation of the Jewish state and the events surrounding it. The United States voted no. This is the same UN that voted to establish Israel in 1947, right here in Queens, in what is now the Queens Museum.
How things have changed since then. One thing that hasn’t changed is the presence of anti-Semitism. We must continue to oppose it in all its forms, violent or rhetorical.
