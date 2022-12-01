There are some people on the City Council who really do seem determined to drive businesses out of the city. Perhaps that shouldn’t be surprising when they bill themselves as Democratic Socialists, but it still is.
The latest move reportedly comes from western Queens Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán, said to be drafting a bill that would prevent just about anyone in the city from losing his or her job without “just cause or a legitimate economic reason.” That would mean employers could no longer hire and fire at will. Take on a worker who does the minimum to get by and you’ll never get to replace that person, even if someone who would do a fantastic job is just begging to come on board.
It may sound just — after all, isn’t this what unions are for? Well, yes, but unions aren’t always appropriate, as with smaller businesses, or with management employees, and too often they do serve to protect people who really shouldn’t be on the job any longer. Think rubber-room teachers or excessive-force cops. Some people should be fired.
We have to say “reportedly” when it comes to Cabán’s bill because her office ignored us when we asked about it this week. What we do have is a report in the New York Post — highly detailed on the bill’s provisions — that we’re pretty sure is accurate because Cabán herself retweeted a link to it. She criticized the Post’s story, which includes quotes from her office, but disputed nothing in it.
The bill would expand on one that applies solely to the fast-food industry. It would micromanage a lot, forcing companies that are hiring to first take on anyone they let go for “economic reasons” and also imposing a 15-day wait between disciplining someone and then firing him or her, in most cases. Think of the opportunities for sabotage that creates! And there’s more where that came from.
City businesses don’t need more restrictions. They must be allowed to hire and fire whom they choose, within existing equal rights laws. This bill should be nixed and the free market better respected — especially by those who use the taxes it generates to write bills that would adversely affect it.
