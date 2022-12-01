This page has long stood for law and order, decrying Albany’s insane bail “reform” law that’s got the revolving door of justice spinning faster, advocating against replacing Rikers Island with smaller jails that simply would not hold enough people and lamenting things like the lawlessness of e-mopeds and scooters running all over the place with no license plates, not to mention the wheelie-pulling ATVs and dirt bikes.
But once someone is in jail or prison, he or she must be treated humanely. Many, it is hoped, will be rehabilitated — though many will not. None may face cruel or unusual punishments as per the Constitution. The goal of a lockup mostly is to keep society safe from people who cannot act responsibly outside of it, not to shut out every last bit of light around them, driving them to shut out every last bit within them.
So we oppose the directive preventing people on Rikers and in other city jails from directly receiving care packages and things like books and cakes from their loved ones. We understand the concerns about contraband but believe there must be a better way to address that. So much in the system needs reform, but Directive 4911 simply goes too far.
Queens Assemblyman David Weprin, no criminal coddler, agrees, and is working on a bill to reverse the directive. We support that and, in this case, stand with groups we usually do not agree with, in backing a move to show a bit more kindness, even to those who themselves may not.
