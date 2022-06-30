State lawmakers are returning to Albany today, June 30, for what’s called an “extraordinary session” convened by Gov. Hochul to address gun laws. The name is more than apropos given the extraordinary recklessness of last week’s Supreme Court decision allowing just about anyone to carry weapons just about anywhere.
The 6-3 decision struck down a New York law, more than 100 years old, that required people to demonstrate “proper cause” for needing to carry guns in public. Now, thanks to the court’s overly broad interpretation of the Second Amendment, people may be able to walk around with concealed firearms as if Manhattan were Montana.
But it’s not, and neither is Queens, which is why laws like the one just struck down are necessary.
In response, Hochul and the Legislature are looking to enact laws that would, as NY 1 reported Wednesday, restrict where guns can be carried, including places where kids gather, polling places, schools and public transit; expand licensing requirements and mandate time at shooting ranges; require background checks to buy ammunition; and oblige private businesses to post signs saying guns are allowed.
We’d much prefer the law as it was, especially with shootings up so much compared to just a few years ago, but we’re glad to see Albany take the steps it can to limit the damage — the carnage — from the ideologues on the Supreme Court.
