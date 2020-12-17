Among those most in need this holiday season who could use your help are 11 families burned out of their homes in Richmond Hill last week.
Nearly 50 people were displaced by the blaze, which apparently began in a business on Jamaica Avenue and spread to five neighboring buildings.
You can help in at least two ways.
Area Assemblywoman-elect Jenifer Rajkumar and the Richmond Hill-South Ozone Park Lions Club, with the support of many other groups and individuals, have set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money to help the 33 adults and 15 children who lost their homes. Called “Relief for Richmond Hill Fire Victims,” the drive had only raised $3,931 out of its $55,000 goal by noon Wednesday. The campaign really could use your support.
Also helping out is Neir’s Tavern, with its GoodFellas Challenge (immortalized in the Queens Chronicle at bit.ly/3h5lIQx). Now a fundraiser that provides meals to the needy, the challenge will first benefit the fire families. Contributors can donate $10 for a meal via Neir’s website and post their photos of folks doing their best Robert De Niro on social media, being sure to include the #NeirsGoodfellas hashtag, to be recognized and maybe even win a prize.
These days there are no shortages of people in need and causes to support. We hope that when considering your charitable giving, you’ll consider helping out the 48 people who lost their homes and just about every possession they had last week.
