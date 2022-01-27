Mayor Adams’ “Blueprint to End Gun Violence” is just what the city needs as it confronts the top three issues facing us today: crime, crime and crime.
First, the mayor is creating new Neighborhood Safety Teams to replace the plainclothes Anti-Crime Units that were disbanded by Mayor de Blasio in an unwise act of appeasement following the death of George Floyd. Those units were the living personification of gun control. We hope the new ones can match their record when it comes to getting weapons off the street, and do so without generating as much ire among the public as their predecessors did.
We do have one concern: Though labeled “plainclothes,” the officers will be wearing something that identifies them as NYPD. That’s not what you’re looking for in plainclothes cops. But, we hope their very existence will get the message across to the bad guys that there are teams of cops out there specifically looking for guns, cops who “can smell a gun,” as they would say, cops who know exactly what’s going on when the guy who just spotted them turns around and starts fiddling with his waistband. Once word gets out that the NYPD is back in the business of proactive, plainclothes policing targeting guns, the thugs will be less likely to carry them. With shootings doubling from 2019 to 2020, and rising another 25 percent this year, getting troublemakers to leave their hardware at home is valuable in and of itself.
The new units will be posted in 30 precincts around the city. According to the New York Post, those include the 103rd, 105th and 113th in Southeast Queens, the 114th in Western Queens and the 101st in the Rockaways.
Adams is also determined to slow the flow of illegal guns into the city. Just Wednesday, NBC reported that a single college student in Tennessee, originally from the Bronx, was charged with trafficking more than 70 firearms into the city and selling them to an undercover cop. There are too many others like him who are bringing in weapons from southern states such as Virginia and selling them to actual criminals. So far this year, more than 350 illegal guns have been taken off the streets; the number was 6,000 in all of 2021. The Iron Pipeline must be shut down, and Adams pledges to work with state police on new spot checks at points of entry to the city such as the Port Authority Bus Terminal and to deepen cooperation with federal agencies that fight gun trafficking.
The mayor is also determined to get at the root causes of so much crime, such as the lack of opportunity for many young people and the prevalence of untreated mental illness. To those ends, he will be doing things such as launching an “unprecedented” Summer Youth Employment and Youth Engagement program next summer; expanding community hiring efforts because, as his plan says, “The best antidote to crime is a career”; and broadening mental health treatment; as well as asking the state and federal governments for more funding to establish more beds to care for those who need it.
Adams also wants the state to revisit the insane bail “reform” and dangerous “Raise the Age” laws passed in 2019 that have made the criminal justice system even more of a revolving door than it was, but legislative leaders are firmly against doing that. Gov. Hochul said Wednesday she is willing to “have conversations” about it, but that’s all, and focused in her comments on complaining about politics and saying she won’t be pressured into anything. So you can expect repeat offenders to continue being let back onto the street immediately and gangs to keep handing the gun to the 16-year-old because, as The Offspring sang a generation or two ago, “If you’re under 18 you won’t be doing any time.”
At least we have a mayor who’s serious about crime. He’s an ex-cop, he’s a man with a plan. Let’s implement it.
