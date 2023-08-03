Faced with the spiraling migrant emergency, in late May the Adams administration asked a judge to allow for an exception to the right-to-shelter law, the mandate that forces the city to provide housing to anyone who seeks it. The law was never passed by any legislative body; it was created in the courts as the result of a lawsuit and has been periodically modified through more litigation.
We haven’t heard much about that request since then. And the border crossers have just kept on coming, some seeking asylum due to whatever horror is affecting their country, many just seeking a chance to live in the United States.
So the city’s shelter system has been completely overrun and Adams is desperately looking for places to house the migrants — every hotel possible, in an old Catholic school in College Point, on a parking lot at the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center. He’s sent a few to counties outside the city, but they don’t want them. Now we have people sleeping on sidewalks en masse, and the mayor’s thinking of housing some in Central Park. Ha! You thought the opposition in northern and eastern Queens was strong? Wait until the Central Park Conservancy starts having its say.
All of this is a disaster in every way. For existing Americans and legal immigrants, who should come first. For the new arrivals, who can’t get the work they seek due to federal inaction, and who sometimes seem to have a sense of entitlement. For the city’s politics: When Adams floated the idea of telling people south of the border not to come here, western Queens City Councilwoman Julie Won put out a statement criticizing the administration and saying the city wasn’t doing enough for the migrants. A few days later she retracted it. Neither her office nor the mayor’s would tell us if he demanded that personally.
It’s time for Adams to make another move. The right to shelter hangs on a sentence in the state Constitution that says care for the needy must be provided “by the state and by such of its subdivisions” as the Legislature may determine. He should sue Albany to force the state to provide shelter since the Legislature did not direct the city to do so. The state controls a lot of property. What’s he got to lose?
