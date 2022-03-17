As if we’re not already subjected enough to a bombardment of ads for mobile sports betting, state lawmakers are looking to let more companies into the game. The Assembly wants to increase the number of vendors taking bets from nine to 14, while the Senate would go to 16, nearly double the number already operating.
New Yorkers seem to like mobile gaming as much as pizza or bagels. We put $1.6 billion on the line the first month betting was available, more than the $1 billion that Nevada residents did in December or the $1.3 billion New Jersey residents did in October, their record month.
The state allows this because it taxes the vendors at 51 percent. It’s sad that Albany leans more and more on gaming to fund government services, especially since it helps create problem gamblers — between 70 and 90 percent of whom relapse after they try to quit the habit, according to researchers. What an immoral way to run a society.
But the state needs that revenue to feed its own insatiable habit, out-of-control spending. We’ve all heard how much more it costs to pave a mile of road, repair a stretch of subway track or educate a child in New York than it does anywhere else. And all that adds up to budget plans that are way out of whack with the size of our population.
Gov. Hochul proposed a fiscal year 2023 budget of $216 billion. That’s for a population of 19.8 million people. To put that in perspective, Florida’s population is now 22 million (it seems like just yesterday that it passed New York’s), and its budget is $112 billion. Texas, with a population of 29.5 million, has a budget of about $125 billion.
So New York will spend nearly as much as two larger states combined, which together have 31.7 million more people. And if you think we get vastly superior services in exchange for that much greater funding, take a look at a fair, precise measure such as students’ scores on standardized tests. New York has less reason to be arrogant than it used to; no wonder we’re losing two more congressional seats.
And while Hochul is proposing $216 billion in spending, the Assembly and Senate each want to tack on at least $6 billion more. They’re incredibly short-sighted. The state is flush with money from the federal government right now because of Covid. But that’s not recurring funding. Hochul at least would set aside $5 billion for a rainy day; the Legislature would only allocate $1.6 billion for that.
And of course there’s no chance either house would give a dime back to the taxpayers through either rebates on income taxes, a suspension of the gasoline tax during this inflationary crisis in fuel costs, or anything else.
Nor will the budget include the kind of policy measures that would help the city out, though Albany often includes dramatic changes to the law in its spending plans. Renewing mayoral control of schools won’t make the cut, even when we finally have reformists in charge at City Hall and in the Department of Education. Neither will allowing restaurants to sell alcohol to go, despite their continuing suffering. Nor will we get any change to the insane bail “reform” law of 2019 that has aided and abetted the catastrophic rise in criminal violence we’re living through.
No, instead of reducing spending as they should, and helping out the people, lawmakers are going to reach new heights of fiscal insanity — and do things like grant marijuana dealing licenses first to those people who have been convicted of drug charges in the past, and their relatives.
So not only will the state start to rely on a new “sin tax” to operate, it will first give business rights to those who broke the law in the past. Maybe lawmakers have been enjoying some samples; that would help to explain a lot.
