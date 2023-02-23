New York State has long been known for having a particularly strong governor. Decades ago, academics said New York’s chief executive had more formal powers than those in any other state except Maryland. Combine that with a forceful personality and political acumen — think Thomas Dewey or Andrew Cuomo — and you’ve got a lot of power in one person.
It’s more power, in fact, than one person is supposed to have in the United States. There’s a reason Article I of the Constitution is about Congress and Article II about the presidency — the legislative branch is the “first branch” of government. But not in New York.
Until now, that is.
Gov. Hochul is no Cuomo (thank goodness!). Where he managed to manipulate the Legislature for his own political benefit (remember the Independent Democratic Conference, several senators who aligned with Republicans?), she is instead being pushed around by lawmakers, as seen in the failed nomination of Justice Hector LaSalle to head the Court of Appeals.
This swing to the legislative branch would only be a natural reaction to the monarchical tendencies of Cuomo, especially as those were enabled even more by the Covid pandemic. But it’s also happening because the Legislature has gotten more assertive due to its strengthened one-party nature. Democrats have veto-proof majorities in both houses. Republicans have dreams.
Now that it’s budget time, we’ll see where the legislators take us, how Hochul counters them, and whether this power shift looks like it will last.
