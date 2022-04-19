The MTA believes the most important goal of a bus network redesign is for buses to go faster. They devote considerable attention to “balancing” bus stops, a euphemism for bus stop removal, and creating new busways and bus lanes in their long-awaited new draft of theQueens Bus Network Redesign.
The plan has many good ideas. The bad ones, however, overshadow the good ones. The most important goal should be reducing passenger trip time, yet nowhere is this mentioned. Due to space limitations, I will only focus on the bad ideas and the other omissions.
First, the omissions. A comprehensive plan needs to be comprehensive. Omitted are 1) a discussion of what are acceptable walking distances to a bus stop; 2) if the cost of the proposed system represents an investment, a service cut, or cost neutrality; 3) any addressing of merchant complaints in Flushing and Jamaica due to new busways; 4) any mention of increased summer service on beach routes,or special school services; 5) no estimates of the numbers of passengers requiring extra transfers vs the number requiring fewer transfers; 6) no mention of extra fares required due to increased transferring or if new three-legged transfers will be provided; 7) any mention of the total number of bus stops removed and 8) any mention of improved bus travel to southern Brooklyn.
The worst feature of the plan is “bus stop balancing.” Bus stops are well-balanced today spaced every two or three city blocks and every city avenue in most cases. TheMTA proposes to remove 1/3 of the borough’s bus stops “to improve speed and reliability,” under the false assumption that buses travel too slowly. The average car speed on local streets is between 9 and 12 mph, so let’s call it 10.5. Vision Zero eliminated arterial roadways that used to have speed limits of 35 and 40 mph. Naturally since buses make more stops than autos, their average speed should be slower, perhaps 9 or 9.5 mph.
According to the report, bus speeds declined since 2015 from 9.0 to 8.7, a mere (3.3%), not that significant. Most or all of this decline was not caused by increased traffic congestion as the MTA claims, but to the 25-mph speed limit created under Vision Zero which also apply to former arterials such as Queens Boulevard.
Most traffic congestion is caused by double-parked delivery trucks, delaying buses, and is not addressed. What is addressed is buses losing time entering/exiting traffic. A simple solution to that problem would be a state law requiring non-emergency vehicles to give buses priority when leaving a bus stop. It would apply to all bus stops, not just eliminated ones without any of the negative effects.
That would save buses more time than eliminating 1,193 local and express bus stops “to improve speed and reliability.”
So, what are these negative effects? Using the bus is discouraged for those with mobility problems, by greatly increasing walking distances to and from the bus, and a hardship for all during inclement weather. Bus stop elimination will now require walks as long as ¾ of a mile or three times the established guideline.
What are the benefits? According to the MTA, eliminating a bus stop saves the average bus 20seconds. But this is based on a fallacy and averages must be used carefully when planning. Eliminating lightly used bus stops such as in Belle Harbor have no benefit since most bus stops are usually skipped anyway, yet the MTA is specifically focusing on lightly-utilized stops. Eliminating heavily-used bus stops increase loading dwell times at the remaining stops reducing the average savings of 20 seconds for acceleration and deceleration.
The MTA claims this draft was “driven by customer feedback.” Was it really? In 2017 and2018, the MTA proposed eliminating Q35 bus service on Newport Avenue in the Rockaways and removal of 25 Q22 bus stops on neighboring Rockaway Beach Boulevard. Both proposals were overwhelmingly rejected by CB 14. The stops were eliminated anyway, but Newport Avenue service was retained but proposed again for elimination in the first draft. Now it is proposed for a third time, and also cutting back the Q22 from Breezy Point to Beach 116 St, ending one bus access within Rockaway. Maximum walking distances to the closest route will now be over ½ mile in Queen’s most isolated area. No increased frequencies are proposed. Rockaway is definitely getting the short end of the stick.
An opportunity exists to provide a new bus direct route to Sheepshead Bay via the Belt Parkway, for which there is real demand, but none is proposed. Yet a direct route from East New York to Sunnyside is proposed.
Allan Rosen is a retired and former director of MTA NYCT Bus Planning with three decades of experience in transportation and a Master’s Degree in Urban Planning.
