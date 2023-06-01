Not long ago my 70-year-old self was cocky enough to think that I was too smart and cynical to fall for phone scams. My track record was pretty good because, I thought, I had sensitive antennae for swindle calls. And then I discovered that I could be as vulnerable — and gullible — as all the other victims.
Recently, I received a call from someone who identified himself as Simon. He claimed to be a Medicare representative who needed to send me a new Medicare card but had to ask a few questions first. These were queries about my health, repeated digging for the name of my primary care physician, and a request for my Medicare ID number. I don’t have a primary care doctor right now because I recently changed my Medicare Advantage Plan. I was somewhat leery during this conversation, but my interlocutor, without breaking a sweat, obtained my Medicare ID number from me.
I became increasingly suspicious after the conversation, so the next day I called Medicare — reluctantly; like everybody else I dread dealing with bureaucracies. But the call went through relatively quickly and the staffer was sympathetic when he told me that a) yesterday’s call was, indeed, Medicare fraud, and b) acquiring my ID number was the crux of Simon’s scheme, because it could be used to illegally bill doctors.
The staffer took what relevant information I could provide — regrettably, not much — and when I asked what the chances of catching the crooks (there were at least two) were he implied that they weren’t good, but it was important for victims to notify the authorities anyway: The more information the latter had, the better equipped they would be to thwart thugs (in the future). He was less clear, and, I felt, somewhat more ominous, about whether my mistake would come back to hurt me if my ID number was used in a ruse to steal money: he would only say that in such a circumstance, I would have to deal with my Medicare Advantage Plan. As we concluded, I was told that I would receive a new Medicare card and ID number in two weeks. (Simon had promised “his” in two working days.)
The Medicare staffer also encouraged me to file a report with the Federal Trade Commission. I was, once more, most unwilling, but I called anyway and, again surprisingly, got through almost immediately to speak to another sympathetic staffer. For the most part he asked the same questions as the Medicare fellow. As we finished our conversation, he advised me to file a report on the relevant FBI website. This time I didn’t follow through — the FBI intimidates me.
Readers might find it useful to learn why I think I was susceptible to being conned (some of you have doubtless already concluded that I’m merely stupid). The first reason is the “politically correct effect”: although Simon and his “boss” both had what sounded like an Indian accent, I forced myself to ignore the possible risky implications of this because I like to think I don’t deal in bigoted stereotypes.
The second reason is that, being a law-abiding sort, my long-ingrained deference to officialdom kicked in when I at least half-believed that Simon was kosher. Finally, there is what I call the oral surgeon premise. An oral surgeon once told me that he was good at pulling teeth because he did it every day, all day. Simon and his ilk practice their criminal behavior every day, all day (and at night too, probably). And so, if these flimflammers are presented with even a small subterfuge opportunity when people consent to talk to them on the phone, they are of course going to outfox their prey, because they’ve had plenty of practice learning the techniques — finesse, arm-twisting, et al. — to manipulate exploitable possibilities. Simon is an experienced, ruthless professional who can read his would-be victims a lot better than they, no matter how smart (ahem), can interpret him.
I believe this account, this mea culpa, reveals why, in the future, I will hear the ringing of my phone as unnerving noise.
Howard Schneider is a writer living in Rego Park.
