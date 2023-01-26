Making a difference with an Asian Liver Health Program

An organ transplant is not just a procedure. Each one is a delicate process.
This needs to be emphasized in our Asian communities and families because this complex process is a key to continuing the familial respect so essential to our rich traditions. Lives depend on the ability of liver transplant specialists like me and my colleagues to help patients with liver disease and/or liver cancer — and their families — understand that organ donations keep our communities healthy and strong.
Becoming an organ donor is an understandably challenging decision. Prospective donors consider and balance medical needs in the community, consideration for their family’s values and, for many, a respect for religious beliefs. We take that to heart.
We also know that this work is urgent; people of Asian descent are at greater risk for liver disease and liver cancer. The death rates from these conditions are higher than they are for any other racial group.
However, our presence on donor registries does not match the need and demand.
That does not have to be true: New York is home to almost 1.2 million Asian Americans. That is a significant amount of potential support and participation in donor registries. At the Asian Liver Health Program I lead for Northwell Health, our outreach is working to make that potential a reality.
In Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan and on Long Island, we’re promoting liver health in the Asian-American community to prevent and treat liver disease. Our multilingual team speaks Korean, Mandarin, Cantonese and Fujianese to ensure that our communication is as reliable as the medical care we provide. We also use a professional translation service when needed.
In addition to collaborating with specialists throughout our health system, we stay in close touch with the doctors who refer you to us, including your family practitioners. That relationship is crucial to gain a full understanding your family’s medical history and how it may affect your health and our treatment approach. We also include families in this discussion because every family member is affected when one member requires complex medical care.
Families also are the key to building a more diverse pool of donors who potentially save more lives. Tens of thousands of people in the United States, including ethnic minorities, like Asian Americans, await a match.
A 2019 paper says, “Asian Americans are disproportionately overrepresented on the national waitlist for solid organs and underrepresented as organ donors. Composing 5.4 percent of the total U.S. population, people of Asian-American descent make up 8.1 percent of the 114,595 individuals on the waitlist.”
The author adds that Asian Americans make up 5.4 percent of the liver waitlist but receive only 4.8 percent of the transplants. Participation from our families and communities can close the gap and save lives.
Donors and recipients don’t have to share an ethnic background, but people with rare immune system characteristics are more likely to match with someone from a similar background. That makes it important to encourage people to become part of a large, varied donor pool.
The numbers are compelling. But becoming an organ donor is about even more than statistics.
Many Asian families view this issue through a spiritual lens. Understanding this, we have built strong relationships with leaders who help us understand what role religious purpose can play in the decision to become an organ donor. We include religious leaders in our discussions with families.
Deciding to donate and receive organs is a complex journey. In my experience, successful transplants occur when donors and recipients receive the medical, emotional and spiritual support they need to make an informed decision. With a combination of thoughtful medical expertise, spiritual guidance and familial wisdom, we have the potential to save lives while preserving traditions.
Dr. James Park is head of Northwell Health’s Asian Liver Health Program and Co-director of the health system’s Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation.
