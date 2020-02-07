Well it’s February and wow, a leap year, so we get that extra day this year.

February usually brings us some snow but then we know March is almost here along with the warmer, lighter days. And Valentine’s Day falls in the month of February, so it is not so bad after all.

Go out and shop for that special someone on, of course, where else but Jamaica Avenue? I know it is way too soon to be thinking street fair for most people, but the Greater Woodhaven Development Corp. worked hard throughout December and January collecting petitions from the stores, businesses and residents of Woodhaven to have their support for our 2020 fair.

We actually have had a bunch of calls already from our usual vendors and a bunch of locals asking what the date is for this year. Well, I am very pleased to announce that the Community Board 9 monthly meeting at the beginning of January had our Street Fair 2020 on the agenda, and at the end of the night it was approved unanimously. That means the Street Fair this year is a go. It will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11, from 12 to 6 p.m.

And now to jump slightly ahead. The American Legion Auxiliary will again hold its St. Patrick’s Day party at the American Legion from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 15, but the deadline to purchase tickets for this event is March 7. I attended this party in 2019 and it was great. Food, drinks, dancing, lots of green and just plenty of people having fun. The tickets for this event are just $30. Spread the word. No tickets will be sold at the door so if you are thinking of going make sure this is on your calendar way ahead of time. Call (718) 805-0202 for more info on this great party.

And since we are feeling spring-like weather this week I should mention our annual Easter Bunny Promotion will be held on April 4 with a make-and-take craft event for the kids and a free pic with the bunny too.

And one more important fact that you probably already know that lovely groundhog Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow so spring will arrive much faster. I can’t wait, so I really hope he is correct.

Happy February to all!