Signs of spring are starting to show, and the Omicron wave has thankfully subsided. New York is back and we are hopeful at the sight of life beyond COVID-19, which ravaged the local economy and took thousands and thousands of neighbors from us. The cost was especially high here in Queens, which was the epicenter of New York City’s battle and where many small businesses ultimately had to shut their doors for good.
We in the borough of families will recover from those effects – as we always do – but as we look to a brighter future, a cloud continues to hang over our communities. New York City’s reliance on burning fossil fuels for 90% of its power is something we can no longer accept, citywide and in Queens.
It doesn’t have to be this way. There is a shovel-ready solution for cleaning the grid, lowering energy prices, creating green jobs and meeting our ambitious city and statewide clean energy and climate goals – the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) project.
CHPE is a permitted, shovel-ready 1,250-megawatt transmission line that would land in Astoria and bring enough renewable, reliable and fixed-price power all-year-round for over one million New York homes and single-handedly reduce by 25% fossil fuel generation– no small feat and something that no other project will be able to achieve in the near future. It will remove the carbon emissions equivalent of over 500,000 cars from New York’s roads every year and create 1,400 well-paying union jobs and 3,200 secondary jobs throughout the state during its four years of construction, many of which will be right here in Queens.
The project was selected through a highly competitive solicitation process, contracted by New York State’s Energy Agency (NYSERDA), is currently under review by the New York State Public Service Commission and will come to a vote as early as next month. I urge the Commissioners to approve CHPE without delay.
It would also add tremendously to the work we are doing at the Queens Chamber of Commerce as part of our recently announced Queens is Green initiative, a partnership between our 1,400 members and the leaders in the energy industry aimed at keeping energy costs low for our businesses while striving to make Queens County the greenest county in the state.
Queens is ready for an influx of clean energy that CHPE would bring starting in 2025, and the Public Service Commission should be too. It’s time to do the right thing on behalf of Queens residents. Our workers and families deserve to breathe easy for a change.
Tom Grech is President and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce.
