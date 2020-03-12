Starting today, March 12, New Yorkers citywide — regardless of immigration status — can begin to raise our voices to fight for our fair share of federal funding and political representation by exercising our right to get counted in the 2020 Census.
Participating in the Census is safe. All your responses are completely confidential and can’t be shared with anyone outside of the Census Bureau. There are no questions about citizenship or immigration on the Census. And this year, getting counted is easier and more accessible than ever!
The form is available in 12 non-English languages and you can find glossaries, print and video guides in a total of 59 languages at 2020census.gov. And for New Yorkers who are blind or have low vision, forms embossed in braille and large-print guides are also available.
You can get counted via paper form, at your local library or right at home by completing the Census online or over the phone. There are dedicated phone numbers in 13 languages that you can call to help you complete the form verbally, in addition to a Telecommunications Display Device option and American Sign Language video guide for the hearing or speech impaired.
Every New Yorker, regardless of your background, immigration status, age or what language you speak, has the right to be included in this once-in-a-decade count. And the more of us who fill out the Census, the more money we get for the things we care about, like schools, hospitals, housing, nutrition and transportation.
New Yorkers: We are counting on you to get counted, so our communities are seen and heard. Queens: Get counted today!
• To complete the 2020 Census online, go to my2020census.gov.
• To complete the 2020 Census by phone, please call:
English (844) 330-2020
Spanish (844) 468-2020
Chinese (Mandarin) (844) 391-2020
Chinese (Cantonese) (844) 398-2020
Vietnamese (844) 461-2020
Korean (844) 392-2020
Russian (844) 417-2020
Arabic (844) 416-2020
Tagalog (844) 478-2020
Polish (844) 479-2020
French (844) 494-2020
Haitian Creole (844) 477-2020
Portuguese (844) 474-2020
Japanese (844) 460-2020
Telephone Display Device (TDD)
(844) 467-2020.
Bitta Mostofi is Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.