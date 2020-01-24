Last week IDNYC celebrated its fifth birthday by announcing historic additions to the program — including the addition of “IDNYC” in braille to help New Yorkers who are blind or have low vision distinguish and utilize the card — at the very spot it began, Queens Public Library at Flushing.

Queens Public Library at Flushing is among the busiest libraries in the United States, drawing 1.6 million visitors each year in one of the most diverse neighborhoods in the Borough of Queens. But I have never seen it as busy as the day we announced the launch of IDNYC.

Just over five years ago, New Yorkers were lined up around the block to enroll in what would quickly become the largest municipal ID program in the country, IDNYC.

Over 1.3 million New Yorkers now carry an IDNYC card — with nearly 44 percent having enrolled in the program at one of New York City’s public libraries. And of the over 662,000 cardholders who have enrolled at libraries, nearly 226,000 enrolled in the program at Flushing Library and at Central Library in Jamaica. Approximately 13,000 New Yorkers now use IDNYC as their library card, one of the countless benefits of the program for all city residents.

As Dennis Walcott, president and CEO of Queens Public Library, commented at our celebration last week, IDNYC aligns with the library’s mission of providing free access to knowledge, information and opportunity to all, and it’s clear that libraries have played a critical role in the success of the program.

IDNYC opens the door to everything our city has to offer, from education and benefits to entertainment and culture. The program steps into its sixth year with many new and returning benefit partners including Costco, first regional partner Sullivan Catskills Visitors Center and the Queens Botanical Garden. You can view the full list of new and returning IDNYC benefit partners at nyc.gov/idnyc/benefits.

Queens residents: If you have an IDNYC, take it out and look at your expiration date. If your card is set to expire in less than 60 days, you can #RenewYourIDNYC today! We made it easy to renew online or in person — visit nyc.gov/idnyc or a Queens Enrollment Center near you:

• Queens Library — Flushing Branch, 41-17 Main St. (at 41st Road and Main Street);

• Queens Central Library, 89-11 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica;

• Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Corona IDNYC Center, 34-33 Junction Blvd., Jackson Heights (at Junction Boulevard and 34th Road), lower level; and

• LaGuardia Community College, 31-10 Thomson Ave., Room E116, Long Island City.

For those who don’t have an IDNYC — what are you waiting for? You can make an appointment to enroll at an enrollment center today! For more information on benefits, eligibility criteria and how to renew or enroll, please visit nyc.gov/idnyc or call 311 and say “IDNYC.”

Bitta Mostofi is Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.