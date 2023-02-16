In New York, we believe that housing is a human right. That’s why the Right to Shelter is codified under law and applies regardless of circumstances.
Ensuring everyone has access to the fundamental human right of housing is no small feat. New York was already struggling with a housing and affordability crisis before the Covid-19 pandemic due to decades of short-sighted policy decisions and underinvestment. Recent events, such as an end of the eviction moratorium, may have pushed us over the edge. And as New York welcomes asylum seekers searching for a better life, the inadequacies of our shelter system are being shown in stark relief.
The first step is ensuring that individuals can access funding sufficient to pay for basic accommodations while they get back on their feet. Individuals who are eligible for Safety Net Assistance receive a “shelter allowance.” However, Safety Net shelter assistance for single adults has not been increased since 1988 and is a mere fraction of what is actually necessary to obtain even the most bare-bones housing in this city and state.
In New York City’s five boroughs, the shelter allowance for a single adult is $215 per month. Meanwhile, the average studio apartment rents for more than $3,000 a month. This disconnect is completely untenable and unsustainable. Prior to 1975, shelter allowances were set to reflect the amount of rent paid by 95 percent of public assistance households. Today we barely provide a fraction of that. We can and must do better if we want to stem the tide.
We must also ensure that rental assistance programs are available and accessible to those who need them. There is commonsense legislation in the City Council that would eliminate barriers to receiving CityFHEPS rental assistance, including no longer requiring families to live in a shelter as a precondition to receiving a voucher and ensuring households at risk of eviction can receive assistance before they are brought to housing court. Likewise, a commonsense bill in the New York state Legislature would allow families and individuals, regardless of immigration status, to be eligible for assistance from CityFHEPS, the Family Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement.
While it is critical to increase the rate of shelter assistance to reflect skyrocketing housing costs, we also must take steps to make housing more affordable on the front end. To do that, we need to ensure that government-subsidized housing is affordable to those in greatest need. As it stands now, developers are typically required to set aside a percentage of units for low- to moderate-income housing between 30 and 100 percent of Area Median Income. In 2022, the AMI for the New York City region was $133,400 a year for a family of four, compared to what was typically the lowest rung of “affordable” housing, for families of four earning $40,020 a year. That figure is simply beyond the reach of the vast majority of unhoused individuals and families. If we mean to help those most in need, we must put housing costs actually within reach.
Finally, it is essential that we invest in our existing public housing stock. The New York City Housing Authority was created as a lifeline out of homelessness, a national model for housing working families. But, after decades of systemic underfunding, NYCHA is facing a $40 billion capital repairs deficit. Buildings are plagued by basic structural damage, leaky roofs, faulty heaters, mold, broken doors, and manifold other issues that threaten the safety and habitability of these homes. Meanwhile, amidst this historic homelessness crisis, more than 3,000 units currently sit vacant, while nearly another 4,000 are currently unoccupied for reasons including repair. If we are going to surmount the historic challenges we face, we must ensure that our public housing portfolio — the greatest tool we have to fight homelessness — is not allowed to fall permanently into disrepair.
New York is a city built on hope and opportunity. It is inextricable from our identity and essential to our future. But we need to take steps to ensure that every New Yorker has a path to living with dignity and achieving their dreams. That means modernizing and expanding our safety net and providing affordable housing that is truly affordable. We owe it to the most vulnerable in our society to rise up and meet this moment.
Letitia James is New York State Attorney General.
