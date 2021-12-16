Fare capping is not the solution for MTA riders

The MTA is planning to put a weekly cap on full-fare OMNY trips, starting next March to replace the seven- and 30-day passes as it converts from the MetroCard to the new system.
When someone spends the equivalent of what a seven- or 30-day pass would cost, there would be no additional charges for the remainder of the period making it fairer than the current system. Riders would no longer have to guess if a pass is a better deal for them than paying for individual rides.
Seems like a good idea on the surface, but it is not the answer to a fairer fare. Here is why. Since the pandemic began fewer riders have been working five days a week, so unlimited passes have become less advantageous, especially with the bonuses being reduced in recent years. An unlimited daily fare that would greatly encourage transit usage is not under consideration because the MTA believes it would be abused by riders sharing passes and would result in having to provide increased transit service, costing them more.
Queens residents are especially hard hit with double fares because three buses or a bus to a subway to a bus is required for many trips due to the lack of adequate subway service. Many take longer indirect two-bus trips to save a fare, rather than a shorter trip involving three vehicles, like a bus, subway and bus. Those longer indirect trips may also cost the MTA more by requiring them to provide additional unnecessary bus service. Not allowing three buses for one fare also prevents transferring between SBS and a local for one fare if a third bus or subway is required.
The bus redesign plan under discussion would further increase the number of buses required to travel. A bus to a train would be replaced by two buses to a train in some cases. Does the MTA believe that fare capping would substitute the need to provide additional free transfers? We do not know. In the rare cases where three-legged transfers as they are called, are permitted, they are not publicized so residents new to a neighborhood where they exist cannot use this information in planning their trips and may be paying extra fares unnecessarily.
The answer is to have a fare not based on the number of vehicles required, but on the amount of time spent on the system, as I first suggested to them in 2017. Since the MTA does not know where you get off, there should be a fare based on all transfers that can be made within two hours of entering the system. While not entirely eliminating double fares, which would still be required for extra lengthy trips, no one making a short trip would be penalized as is presently the case.
Transit ridership would increase with double fares being nearly eliminated, since they are a big deterrent to not using transit for many, especially families. Also, riders would be encouraged to combine their errands into one trip for one fare instead of having to pay separately for each one.
The vast majority of those who use the system for school or work would not be able to take advantage of this special fare, and still would have to pay twice to make a round trip, so the amount of revenue loss would be minimal, if additional trips made do not neutralize the loss completely.
The MTA is too concerned with losing revenue by allowing round trips on one fare, which can be done anyway today in some cases with a little ingenuity. The MTA and its predecessors also did not allow many bus transfers or transfers to the subway for over 50 years using the same excuse that too much revenue would be lost.
Only about 30 percent of bus trips can be made with a single bus. Imagine how many more would use transit if the cost of a one-bus trip was reduced to $2.50; the subway fare and a two-bus trip, and a subway-bus transfer remained at $2.75; and a two-hour trip on unlimited buses and subways would cost $3, with a daily fare cap of $5.50 or $6.
Those paying double fares are doubly hit with each fare increase. This cannot continue indefinitely. It is time to take a new approach regarding fares.
Allan Rosen is a retired former director of MTA New York City Transit Bus Planning with three decades’ experience in transportation and a master’s degree in urban planning.
