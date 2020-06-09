June is Pride Month, a time when our city typically comes to life with festivals and marches to honor the contributions and the historical legacy of resilience of our LGBTQ+ community. It is also a time to recognize the intersectional challenges faced by LGBTQ+ immigrant New Yorkers, many of whom have found sanctuary in New York City as their gender and/or sexual identities made them vulnerable to violence and discrimination in their home countries.
The Queens Pride parade has been a hallmark of New York City’s LGBTQ+ community since 1993, and is the second-largest Pride celebration in town. As the COVID-19 pandemic unfortunately necessitates that Queens Pride be a socially-distanced celebration this year, the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs is grateful to partner with the National Queer Theater and Dixon Place to present a virtual installment of the second annual Criminal Queerness Festival (June 9-29), an official event of NYC Pride.
A recipient of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs’ Mayor’s Grant for Cultural Impact, the Criminal Queerness Festival is an innovative showcase of queer and trans artists from countries that historically criminalize and/or censor LGBTQ+ voices. The festival has inspired an organized, global community committed to the fight for equitable treatment of LGBTQ+ people around the world. The festival will include live streamed play readings, talkbacks and themed panel discussions, plus interactive master class community workshops, screenings and live theatrical performances.
The Criminal Queerness Festival centers the stories of LGBTQ+ immigrants who seek refuge in the United States and elsewhere, and who face a fraught path towards freedom not attainable in their countries of origin. This year’s programming spotlights the work of four internationally active queer artists. They are Mashuq Mushtaq Deen, a resident playwright at New Dramatists and a 2019 Lambda Literary Award Winner, who through a postcolonial queer lens, examines the sanctioned violence that took 8,000 lives during the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre on the streets of New Delhi, India; Amahl Khouri, a queer, transgender Jordanian playwright based in Berlin, who explores the stories of several transgender people in the Arab world; Omer Abbas Salem, a Chicago-based actor and playwright with roots in Syria and Turkey who poignantly depicts a Michigan-based Muslim Arab family as they navigate queerness, religion and integration; and Migguel Anggelo, a Venezuelan-born, Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist, whose work reflects on the promise of the American Dream and the sacrifices made to achieve it.
Migguel left Venezuela because he did not feel safe. He sought refuge in the United States but faced challenges with learning, navigating an unfamiliar and often uncertain immigration system and working isolated, domestic and manual jobs to survive. His journey exemplifies the myriad struggles LGBTQ+ immigrants face and their incredible resilience and resolve.
Increased homophobic and xenophobic rhetoric and policies at the federal level have led to unprecedented fear in our nation today. But we cannot accept that here in New York City. New York City gave rise to the modern-day gay rights and liberation movement, and promotes progressive immigrant inclusive policies. LGBTQIA+ immigrants seeking refuge because of their identity and sexual orientation are afforded protections in our city through our Human Rights Law, the most comprehensive in the nation. We are proud to partner with the Criminal Queerness Festival to affirm, listen to and support LGTBQ+ immigrant New Yorkers.
MOIA is committed to promoting the well-being of all immigrant New Yorkers, including the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who self-identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community. In January 2019, the passage of a new law enabled birth certificates issued in New York City to offer a gender-neutral option— ‘X.’ Our IDNYC program followed suit, and debuted a gender ‘X’ designation for IDNYC cards, acknowledging that gender identity exists on a spectrum and ensuring that transgender, non-binary and gender nonconforming New Yorkers can be validated by their government-issued identification and safely interact with local government and the NYPD.
We are excited to join with Dixon Place and the National Queer Theatre to bring this year’s Criminal Queerness Festival to fruition. Visit DixonPlace.org to view the Criminal Queerness Festival schedule, then tune in online.
We’ll “see” you there!
Bitta Mostofi is Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.
