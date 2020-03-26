Health and safety concerns created by COVID-19 are formidable, but we need to temper alarmism with a more practical and sensible approach. The current approach to COVID-19 is driven by mass hysteria and media engaged in 24/7 sensationalism. Winning the battle and losing the war is not a victory. The implosion of our economy now happening in real‑time, exemplifies the old adage, “The cure is worse than the disease.”
Does it really make sense to destroy our economy, put families out of work, devastate small businesses, and decimate industries that employ millions? The shutdown of workplaces is quickly destroying small family businesses built over generations that cannot survive the onslaught of government edicts changing from day to day. The governor’s most recent executive order that he calls PAUSE (Policies that Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone) puts New York State on virtual lockdown. We will not recognize this city anymore if we lose the uniqueness and specialization that our many small shops and businesses provide. Small businesses cannot last a month without customers and by two months without revenue they will be bankrupt and gone forever.
Gov. Cuomo said, “I take full responsibility for these actions.” These are hollow words from elected officials whose families are immune from the rules they inflict on the general public. Cuomo and other elected officials are comforted knowing they will continue to receive their salaries — in full — without fear of losing future compensation. Their health coverage and generous pensions are fully funded and guaranteed by taxpayers, even when those funds plummet in value. Unlike millions of Americans who have seen their dividends, interest, pensions and 401(k)s fall to frightening levels, the pensions of elected officials are shielded from the effects of the crisis. Their families do not sit home at night wondering how they’re going to survive and pay the rent. The sanctimonious rhetoric on display at each press conference is disturbing and out of touch with reality. They have little in common with the financially vulnerable public they represent. Countless family-run small businesses built through decades of hard work and sacrifice are seeing their very existence being threatened by government shutdowns. Only by halting the salaries of these elected officials and having them join their neighbors at the unemployment office will they begin to understand the economic detritus their edicts have created. Perhaps that’s what it will it take for a political leader to emerge who is willing to swim against the tide of mass hysteria.
Supermarket shelves are emptying as worried shoppers hear the nonstop barrage of COVID‑19 doomsday scenarios that are pure speculation by cable news outlets that find their comfort zone in sensationalism and hyperbole. Every news report focuses on rising numbers of afflicted individuals, without providing the needed context to rationally assess those figures. When a cable news bulletin reports that the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 2,000 overnight — but fails to report that the number of people tested during the same period was 50,000, which means 48,000 tested negative — it is dishonesty, not journalism. Without context, raw numbers are meaningless. unless their objective is to frighten the population into willing compliance with an unprecedented breach of constitutional civil liberties.
Businesses that have not protected their liquidity and preserved their cash may not survive this crisis. Not often mentioned are New York’s working‑class residential co‑op communities that provide affordable housing for thousands of New Yorkers. As the tsunami of unemployment hits, co‑op owners may find themselves unable to pay their monthly maintenance that funds the day‑to‑day operations of their buildings. The first quarter of NYC property taxes are due April 15. These are enormous expenditures for most co-ops that will put them in a perilous cash crunch position during these unprecedented times. The Presidents Co-op & Condo Council, a think tank of 100 co-op/condo board presidents representing thousands of families has asked New York’s elected officials to allow a 90‑day penalty-free “COVID-19 Waiver” of property tax payments similar to the 90-day waiver the governor granted for mortgage payments and the IRS granted to taxpayers filing their income taxes. So far there has been no response. In a bold and unprecedented preemptive action to save their communities and preserve liquidity, many co-ops including Glen Oaks Village, Bell Park Gardens, Bay Terrace and others are banding together and delaying their first‑quarter property tax payments. Will these co‑op residents be punished by the city with penalties and interest or will the city realize that a 90-day property tax postponement makes sense and helps communities safely emerge at the other end of this crisis? To be continued …
Bob Friedrich is President of Glen Oaks Village, a civic leader and a former City Council candidate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.