This past Election Day as a Jewish-American I could not help but find myself concerned.
Anti-Jewish bigotry has risen and received newfound acceptance and popularity. History has shown time and again that societal decay and decline ensue when anti-Semitism is tolerated and normalized. Those who dismiss this worsening problem are indulging in a dangerous and wholly artificial comfort.
Anti-Semitism also threatens democracy. It should not surprise that it manifested at the Capitol during the insurrection and infected the man who attempted to assassinate Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. It is the same virulence spewn from neo-Nazis in Charlottesville chanting “Jews will not replace us.”
Growing up in Forest Hills, I never conceived I would personally encounter the oldest form of bigotry. It was only when I proudly and publicly asserted my American Jewish identity, inextricably tied to an emotional attachment to the State of Israel, that I came to recognize the ancient tropes and villanization are very much alive, well and making us all unsafe. To be Jewish is not only to be part of a religious faith but also a distinct people with thousands of years of history steeped in beauty, tradition, and resilience.
Anti-Semitism at its core sees the Jew and the Jewish people as part of an evil conspiracy. A conspiracy centered in ancient and false tropes of exploitation, thievery, moral depravity and world domination. Those who traffic in and propagate these tropes today are too often given respectability and cover for what is nothing less than incitement to vicious hatred and violence.
Anti-Semitism from any political group fosters and encourages anti-Semitic action across the political spectrum. This routinely takes the form of elected officials and civic leaders knowingly standing alongside those who defame Jews for being Jews. The confluence of hate from different ideological forces and movements requires we call out its virulence wherever it manifests — including from our political fellow travelers.
True progressives must root out the poisonous venom that is inherent in anti-Zionism, a movement that discriminates against the right of the Jewish people — like every other people — to national existence. Our horrific history of persecution and mass murder elucidates why anyone who delegitimizes Israel’s existence by way of accusations of “settler colonialism,” “apartheid” or “genocide” is engaging in rank anti-Semitism.
Jews from all over the world arrived in the modern state of Israel as refugees and remarkably established a national homeland as part of a movement for national liberation: Zionism. I personally support Palestinian rights and their right to statehood. This compels me to stand against those who seek neither progress nor peace through baseless libel and continuation of the conflict.
The Jewish community needs and seeks true allies. Those who are willing to use their voice and influence to not only condemn Jew hatred whether it occurs in-person, online or anywhere but also to do so when it manifests within your circle of friends, community or political party. The Jewish people are interwoven with the fabric of America. Our culture, traditions, peoplehood and contributions are a source of pride that have brought so much to our country and world.
Ethan M. Felder is an attorney and community activist in Forest Hills.
