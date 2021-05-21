No arrests have been made as of Friday for a shooting that took place on May 19 near a residential area in St. Albans just half a mile away from Roy Wilkins Park within the 113th Precinct, according to police.
“Three people were shot,” said an NYPD spokeswoman. “An 8-year-old was shot in the shoulder and taken to Jamaica Hospital.”
A 39-year-old male, who was identified as Tyshawn Moses and as the father of the boy by WABC, was also shot in the leg and foot and taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in a cruiser, according to the NYPD.
“They are in stable condition,” according to the NYPD spokeswoman.
Multiple rounds of gunfire came from an unknown suspect in a dark-colored sedan, according to WABC. The boy has since been transferred to Cohen Children’s Medical Center for further treatment.
Police were not able to determine which direction the vehicle fled.
A third 57-year-old male was identified as Robin Rockford by WABC, and police say he is unrelated to the other victims who were shot.
“He was grazed in the leg,” according to the NYPD spokeswoman. “He refused medical attention at the scene.”
Mayor de Blasio touched on the Wednesday shooting during a press conference on May 20.
The St. Albans incident, which took place at 119-37 178 St. at approximately 9:40 p.m., was one of several shootings that occurred across the city that night. Four other people were shot in Brooklyn and Manhattan.
“It always bears saying for the first time in a long time, we actually have a chance of addressing the root cause of all the guns in our streets and that’s the problem in this country of guns coming from other states, particularly from the south up to New York City,” said de Blasio. “There is a chance the Congress will act and really start to cut off that supply of guns coming into the city.”
A recent mass shooting in Boulder, Colo. has led to President Joe Biden calling on the U.S. Senate to pass two gun control bills, which have been adopted by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In one bill, background checks would expand to people who purchase weapons from people other than regular dealers via gun shows, over the internet or through private sales. The second bill would give the government 10 days, instead of three, to complete a federal background check before an individual can purchase a gun.
Citywide, shootings have gone up by 81.5 percent so far this year from 270 incidents to 490, an increase of 220 shootings from 2020 up to the third week of May. In the 113th Precinct there were 10 shootings, no change from last year at this same time.
Anyone with information about Wednesday’s shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.