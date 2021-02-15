Man arrested in death of chef: feds

The ex-boyfriend of a sex worker was arrested last week in connection with the 2019 death of a prominent chef, federal prosecutors said.
Leslie Lescano, 44, and Angelina Barini allegedly planned to drug Cipriani Dolci head chef Andrea Zamperoni at the Kamway Lodge in Elmhurst. The plan was for her to rob Zamperoni, prosecutors said, but he was killed and later found upside down in a garbage can.
Lescano was charged Feb. 8 with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York on Aug. 16, 2019 Barini messaged Lescano saying, “I got a biznes opratunady for ya ... I cute to the chase then i am willing to pay for your services ... Are u with it?”
Lescano, also known as “Kenny” and “Ken Ween,” replied, “Yes my queen,” according to a criminal complaint.
On Aug. 18, they drove to the motel around 5 a.m. She left and returned with Zamperoni and told Lescano to hide in the bathroom.
When he came out, the chef was passed out and Barini allegedly handed Lescano his credit card. Lescano bought personal hygiene products for Barini with it.
Video surveillance showed Lescano leave a plastic bag on a bench outside the Kamway Lodge at around 6:30 a.m. He told Barini he had tucked the credit card inside a pack of cigarettes. Minutes later, Barini could be seen retrieving the bag.
At 1:30 p.m. Barini, from Rego Park, was allegedly captured by video exiting the motel, grabbing a garbage can and dragging it back to her room.
NYPD officers went to the motel on Aug. 21 after Zamperoni was reported missing.
When Barini opened the door for officers “a strong odor consistent with the smell of a dead body and burning incense” was released, according to the complaint.
Cops saw “a garbage can with bed linens stuffed inside and what appeared to be a bare human foot sticking out.”
Authorities found “a glass containing a purple liquid with powder at the top of the and around the rim, glass pipes commonly used for smoking narcotics and bottles of bleach and bleach-covered towels, electronics, a saw and an empty suitcase.”
The lodge at 40-36 77 St. is about three blocks from where Zamperoni lived. Zamperoni was reported missing after he failed to show up for a shift.
Barini was linked to the deaths of other men at Queens motels where they were found with fentanyl in their systems.
