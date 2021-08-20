High-risk school sports to require vaccine: DOE

Put me in, coach, I’m ready for J&J.
Public school athletes will need a vaccine to play several high-risk school sports, city officials announced Friday.
The policy will make vaccination required for the roughly 20,000 students and staff participating in high-risk Public School Athletic League sports this year, including football and volleyball in the fall.
The move stems from state guidance, which recommended that “high-risk sports and extracurricular activities should be virtual or canceled in areas of high community transmission unless all participants are fully vaccinated.”
A memo circulated by the city Department of Education clarified that winter high-risk sports include basketball and wrestling, and spring sports include lacrosse, rugby and cheerleading-based stunt. Vaccination will also be required for bowling because it takes place in spaces that require vaccination even though it is not itself high-risk. Fully vaccinated participants can remove their masks while engaging in high-risk PSAL activities held outdoors, the memo said.
“We owe it to our young people to make it possible for them to safely return to the sports they love,” said Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter in a statement. “Vaccinations are our passport out of this pandemic and this vaccine mandate will ensure everyone on high-risk teams are protected and able to compete.”
Participants in fall high-risk sports are required to get their first dose of the vaccine by the first day of competitive play, which varies by sport. The first day of competitive play for football is Sept. 3. The first day of competitive play for volleyball is Sept. 27. Winter and spring PSAL participants have until the beginning of their seasons to be fully vaccinated.
Mayor de Blasio, asked whether he was considering extending the vaccine requirement from high-risk sports staff to all staff, he said he was looking into it on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” Friday.
“We're looking at additional options right now. We're talking to the stakeholders about it. There's a lot of energy out there for a larger mandate and that's something we're considering quickly,” de Blasio said.
Around 57 percent of 12-to-17-year-olds in the city have at least one dose, according to city data. Families can go to vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a convenient vaccination site. Additionally, mobile vaccination sites are visiting schools and PSAL conditioning sites across the city this fall.
The DOE recently created a COVID-19 vaccination portal for all staff to log their vaccination status. It is now making that website available to families at https://vaccine.schools.nyc.
