High inflation gives seniors diet COLAs

by Michael Gannon
Senor News Editor
In October 2021, when the federal government announced the largest increase in Social Security payments since 1982, it was an admission that inflation had been driving the cost of living higher.
Based on inflation as of the third-quarter of last year, the cost of living allowance kicked in at 5.9 percent on Jan. 1. But figures released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on March 10 said the Consumer Price Index was up 7.9 percent over 12 months at the end of February. Now many seniors are finding their COLAs are far more than offset by inflation.
Barry Klitsberg, president of the Queens Interagency Council on Aging, said it has been a problem.
“The actuaries figure out what the cost of living was for the previous year and make their estimates for the next year,” Klitsberg said in an interview. “Now the cost of living has gone up higher than the benefit from Jan. 1.”
He said of all the factors wiping out the increases, the higher Medicare premium is not one of them.
“Medicare is built into the COLA,” he said. “The premium went from $148 to $170, and nobody’s check went down as a result. There’s a ‘hold harmless’ provision in the Social Security law.” Klitsberg said if a recipient’s checks don’t go up the amount of a Medicare increase, the government caps the increase so that the amount of the checks doesn’t go down.
“If you were getting $1,000 a month, with a 5.9 percent COLA you are getting a $59 increase; therefore, it more than covers the $22 increase in Medicare,” he said. The other things — fuel, which also is causing rent increases in some cases, especially if it isn’t a rent-stabilized apartment, yeah there’s a lot of folks who are getting hit. Food has gotten quite high, for many reasons. The cost of transportation, raw materials, all that stuff has gone up.
“Anybody who goes to the supermarket — not just seniors — knows,” he said. “People are getting hit hard.”
Mary Johnson is an analyst who has studied Social Security and Medicare for 27 years with the Senior Citizen League, a group that seeks to protect and expand SSI and Medicare for seniors, the disabled and veterans. By coincidence, January also was the first time Johnson herself was eligible for a check.
She said the inflationary cycle began in 2021, and that it is now the worst inflation the United States has faced since 1981.
Johnson recently tried to quantify the average dollar amount. She said in a telephone interview that seniors were behind the eight ball even before Jan. 1.
“The COLA was announced in October, and you had three months before you actually received it,” Johnson said. “I wanted to find out how this inflation was going up between the time of the announcement and the time we got it. And that is what would bring a tear to everybody’s eyes.
“Between October and December — three months — it was up nearly 2 percent.”
In Johnson’s findings, published by the SCL this month, she took an average monthly benefit of $1,656.30, with an average monthly increase of $92.30 already factored in. Accounting for inflation, she said rising costs exceeded the new monthly check by $29.70 in January and by $36 in February. She is projecting an average deficit of $42.20 for March.
Johnson, Klitsberg and others said there is help for seniors having difficulty getting by.
Johnson said the National Council on Aging has much useful information at ncoa.org. The Eldercare Locator, at
eldercare.acl.gov, can link any senior in the country with “area agencies for the aging” by entering a ZIP code. In the case of Queens residents, the link leads to the New York City Department for the Aging, the New York State Office for the Aging and the services they provide, such as rental assistance, help with reducing medical and prescription costs and more.
Klitsberg said a wealth of assistance is available from the state Office for the Aging’s Health Insurance Information Counseling and Assistance Program, or HIICAP, at aging.ny.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.