Tony Bennett left the world as he came into it, as Anthony Benedetto, not the world-renowned singer, painter and philanthropist but more an everyman in a modest place, with his family.
Bennett is buried in Calvary Cemetery in Woodside, in a plot whose headstone is marked with the names of his parents, his paternal grandmother and, most recently, himself.
When Bennett was interred is unknown. There was no public announcement of what his loved ones must have decided would be a private ceremony.
The grave was located by the Queens Chronicle on Aug. 9. It was traced through Find-a-Grave’s entry for Bennett’s mother. The plot is located in Fourth Calvary, Section 67. It is south of the Long Island Expressway, a little east of 50th Street, close to the latitude of 54th Road, with an entrance nearby at 54th Avenue. Within the cemetery, it is between St. Matthew and St. Aloysius avenues.
On Wednesday, the signs of a recent burial were clear, with a swath of ground in front of and to the sides of the Benedetto stone overturned. Fresh bouquets of red roses sat on either side of the monument.
The stone reads “In memory of my beloved husband, John, 1895-1936; his mother, Maria, 1860-1931; our beloved mother, Anna M., 1899-1977; Anthony, 1926-2023” [punctuation added].
Bennett, who died July 21 just two weeks shy of what would have been his 97th birthday, was born in Long Island City and grew up in Astoria. His voice caught people’s attention early, and just before he turned 10 he sang at the opening of the Triborough Bridge, standing alongside Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia. He served in combat against Germany in World War II, studied singing under the GI Bill, waited tables and made it big after Pearl Bailey asked him to open for her at a club in Greenwich Village, on a night in 1949 when Bob Hope was there. Hope took him on the road and the next year he got a record contract. His most famous song was 1962’s “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” but he kept recording and putting out hits, mostly the standards, jazz and Broadway tunes that make up the Great American Songbook.
Though his star dimmed a bit in the later sixties and seventies, he made more than a comeback, turning out new music and becoming known in the later years of his career for working with much younger artists, most famously Lady Gaga. He also was a skilled artist and a major philanthropist, who founded the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School in Astoria (originally in LIC), named for his friend and mentor.
“Happy Birthday Tony,” Gaga said Aug. 3 on Twitter, the social media platform recently rebranded as X. “August 3rd is Tony Bennett Day. A day for smiling. But I’ll be celebrating you a lot more than once a year. I’ll celebrate you every time I’m on stage singing jazz music, every time I’m with your family, every time I walk down the streets of New York I’ll look around and remember all you did or this city and the whole world.”
Bennett is survived by his wife, Susan, and his four children, born of his previous two marriages: Danny, Dae, Antonia and Joanna Bennett.
