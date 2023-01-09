The Campaign Legal Center, a non-profit watchdog group based in Washington, D.C, filed a complaint against Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens) with the Federal Election Commission Monday morning for his allegedly falsified campaign finance records, use of campaign funds for personal matters and potentially serving as a straw donor.
CLC’s complaint — filed under Roger Wieand, a senior researcher and investigator at the organization — represents a formal call for the FEC to investigate the congressman’s campaign finances.
“Voters deserve the truth. They have a right to know who is spending to influence their vote and their government and they have a right to know how the candidates competing for their vote are spending those funds,” Adav Noti, CLC’s senior vice president and legal director, said in a statement. “George Santos has lied to voters about a lot of things, but while lying about your background might not be illegal, deceiving voters about your campaign’s funding and spending is a serious violation of federal law.”
The complaint comes on the heels of The New York Times exposé of Santos, documenting his falsified resume and questionable financial background. In the weeks since, additional questions have been raised about Santos’ campaign finances, particularly regarding the $705,000 he loaned his campaign, despite having only reported $55,000 in income in the previous election cycle.
That point is the basis for the complaint’s first of three counts, which alleges that the congressman acted as a straw donor — someone who illegally donates money from another person in their own name — for unknown persons to contribute to his own campaign. Simply put, the complaint suggests that the $705,000 loan was not from Santos’ own money, but from others’.
“The volume and timing of Santos’s dramatic increase in income and assets, the lack of a clear explanation of how he generated that income, his well-documented penchant for dishonesty, and the fact that he then used $705,000 from his sudden windfall to fund his subsequent congressional campaign strongly suggests that the rapid shift in Santos’s finances was not a mere coincidence, but a direct result of unknown persons directly, and illegally, giving him money to run for federal office,” the complaint reads.
Wieand finds Santos’ explanations for his sudden influx of wealth from his work at the Devolder Organization insufficient, noting that the congressman has not provided the details of his business dealings, and that there is “no other corroborating evidence that Devolder LLC was a bona fide business that earned millions of dollars.”
“In light of Santos’s pattern of flagrantly lying to the public about his personal and professional history, his claims about Devolder LLC cannot be accepted at face value,” he writes.
The complaint also alleges that Santos’ campaign deliberately violated FEC disclosure requirements and that it falsified its disbursements. One of the main points made in that second count is that the campaign reported 40 disbursements between $199 and $200, 37 of which were exactly $199.99. Under the Federal Election Campaign Act, receipts must be filed when a disbursement is $200 or more. The complaint says that many of the expenses the campaign said cost them $199.99 do not cost that much, such as a stay at the W Hotel South Beach, which is more than $700 per night, and seven different outings at Little Neck’s Il Bacco Restaurante, all of which were documented as costing $199.99.
The count also makes note that, as the Chronicle previously reported, the FEC flagged reporting problems throughout Santos’ second bid for the U.S. House, often for excessive contributions to the campaign, which do not seem to have been cured through refunds or reattribution.
As questions were raised about Santos’ actual address, The Times reported that the congressman was living at a house in Huntington, LI. In the third and final count of the complaint, CLC notes that, as reported by The Times, several disbursements marked as rent for campaign staff were paid to an LLC with a Huntington address, the same one as the house in question.
“Particularly when viewed in light of the Santos campaign’s numerous fraudulent disclosures to the FEC and the public, it is not only plausible but likely that the campaign falsely reported paying rent ‘for staff’ — which itself might constitute the personal use of campaign funds for an expense that would exist irrespective of the campaign — on a property that was actually the candidate’s personal residence,” the complaint says.
Though not with the FEC, other investigations into Santos have been opened in recent weeks, including by Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly and the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. While Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and state Attorney General Tish James are considering their own probes, calls for the House Ethics Committee to investigate Santos have persisted.
While the FEC declined to comment on the complaint, as it does not comment on pending enforcement matters, Santos' office said it does not comment on campaign affairs and referred the Chronicle to the congressman's lawyers, Joseph Murray and Charles Spies.
