Falling debris kills woman in Flushing

A 67-year old woman was struck and killed by falling debris in Downtown Flushing at approximately 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.

The victim was walking eastbound on Main Street near 41st Road when she was struck by a sheet of plywood that had fallen from the scaffolding of the Tian Jin Dumpling House located inside Golden Shopping Mall.

Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call for an unconscious woman and arrived to find her unresponsive. EMS arrived and moved her to New York Presbyterian Queens hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of the woman who was struck by falling debris today in Flushing,” said city Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing). “Such a horrific tragedy should never happen to anyone who is simply walking down the sidewalk, and it is a clear example of why building owners and city agencies need to ensure building facades are safe, especially during periods of high winds.”

According to Koo, a stop-work order exists on the property due to several outstanding violations.

“I have called for the city to shut down the building until there is a greater understanding of this building’s safety and scaffolding is in place,” said Koo.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s name.