Wrong-way collision leaves three dead

Three individuals died and one remains in critical condition after a car drove against the flow of traffic on the Grand Central Parkway on Saturday, Jan. 25.

An investigation revealed that an unidentified male driver, along with 36-year-old passenger Sayquan Hallums, entered the westbound lanes of the parkway from the Little Neck Parkway exit. Traveling counter flow to the morning traffic, the men struck a sedan carrying an unidentified 26-year-old male operator and 26-year-old Megan Ann Smith of Woodhaven, who were traveling westbound.

Police from the 111th Precinct responded to the collision at 5:36 a.m. where they found the four passengers unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS responded and transported Hallums, of upstate Schenectady, and his driver, as well as Smith to North Shore University Hospital Manhasset, where they were pronounced deceased.

The sedan’s operator was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Neither the identities of the deceased operator of the car and the driver of the sedan have been released, nor any reason the car was traveling in the incorrect direction.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.