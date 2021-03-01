“Sadly, these behaviors are not surprising. Our society is still deeply rooted in misogyny and men have often abused their power in various institutions, including in government,” Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-Elmhurst) said on the allegations that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed two of his former aides.
Lindsay Boylan posted a Feb. 23 story detailing multiple objectifying and humiliating experiences with the governor. He allegedly made public comments on the former state economic agency chief of staff’s looks and made unwanted physical advances, including one instance in which he kissed her on her mouth.
Charlotte Bennett came forward three days later to describe similar encounters. The former executive assistant and health policy adviser claimed Cuomo made unwelcome advances and asked inappropriate questions about her relationships, including whether age was an important factor to her and if she had “ever been with an older man.”
Both women allegedly resigned from their positions in the Governor’s Office because of the harassment.
Cuomo said Sunday that he never intended to offend anyone and that his “insensitive” interactions “have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.” He also claimed he never inappropriately touched anyone.
“At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good natured way,” he said in a prepared statement. “I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business.”
Though the governor is adamant that Boylan and Bennett were sensitive to his wisecracks, influential female politicians in Queens are suspicious of his excuses.
“This current situation is a symptom of a bigger problem that specifically shines a light on the negative impacts of power on both powerful men and women alike,” said Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens).
González-Rojas agreed, calling the systemic problem that encourages inappropriate power dynamics between those in power and their subordinate aides the “Albany way” and the “old boys network.”
“I believe that we have to trust survivors and that often people in power, usually men, have an innate bias and power differential where they act in ways that are unfair, unsafe, and unjust,” she said.
González-Rojas was one of 29 state assemblywomen to issue a Feb. 28 joint statement demanding a transparent investigation into the claims. The women called on investigators to fully evaluate and subpoena witnesses and to seek the production of documents, but Hyndman, who did not sign the joint statement, told the Chronicle there may not be much concrete evidence to procure.
“Here’s the truth of the matter: not all offenses come with receipts or hardcore proof,” she said. “Some come with trauma unseen and only felt by victims of these instances. We have to ensure to support these stories as well — or we are not doing our jobs.”
Cuomo obliged with leaders calling for an investigation into the allegations, but had selected his own investigator. After backlash, the Governor’s Office turned the responsibility of selecting an independent lawyer to state Attorney General Letitia James and Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals Janet DiFiore, a Cuomo-appointed official. Following further outcry, James was granted the sole authority of choosing an investigator.
“This shouldn’t be about politics,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens) said. “Everyone deserves a workplace that is safe and free from harassment. Ms. Bennett showed incredible bravery in coming forward and she deserves to be heard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.